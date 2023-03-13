Shania Twain Makes a Vow about Plastic Surgery

Shania Twain doesn’t want to regret having plastic surgery, so, she says she won’t.

In a recent interview, Twain said, “I want to be more relaxed and comfortable in my own skin. It is what it is and I can’t change it, unless I go under the knife or something. I’ve come to a point where, no I’m not gonna do it,” she added.

“Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’ because, sure, I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries; but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful,” she continued.

“What if I’m one of those that doesn’t heal very well? Then, I’m gonna hate that about myself. Then I’m gonna regret doing it.”

Gotta say, and I mean this as a true compliment: If you’re naturally gorgeous, it’s less of a consideration… It’s a shame that someone who’s so originally physically beautiful (though I actually believe that every one is, each in our own way) has had to even consider it. Media pressure…