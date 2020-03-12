Shania Twain Surprised by Her Passion for Acting
Shania Twain says that she’s surprised by how much she enjoys acting. The “I Feel Like A Woman” singer is starring in her second movie alongside John Travolta.
Twain stars in “I Still Believe,” a biographical drama where she plays the mother of Christian musician Jeremy Camp.
Twain’s first acting role was alongside John Travolta in “Trading Paint” last year, the singer says she’s usually involved in every aspect of her musical career and when she started acting she had no idea it would come naturally for her.
“I Still Believe” is based on Jeremy Camp’s life, his wife died of cancer in 2001, five months after they married, “I Still Believe” was the first song he wrote after her death. Shania says the movie is so “inspirational,” you can catch Shania playing Terry Camp, starting this Friday. Here’s the complete story from My Daily News.