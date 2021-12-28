Weather Alert
Shania Twain Stuns Fans With Her Appearance In Cozy Christmas Photo
Dec 28, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Shania Twain gave her fans a natural look for Christmas as the singer posed in a super casual Instagram post.
Twain traded her glamorous gowns for sweat pants, a Christmas sweater with gnomes on it, and a baseball hat with a high ponytail as she posed in front of her Christmas tree.
“Merry Christmas everyone!
” Shania captioned the photo. Fans took to the comments commending the singer on her relatable look,
“So beautiful even in the ugliest Xmas sweater. Merry Christmas to your family,”
one fan wrote.
