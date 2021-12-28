      Weather Alert

Shania Twain Stuns Fans With Her Appearance In Cozy Christmas Photo

Dec 28, 2021 @ 4:05pm
  • Shania Twain gave her fans a natural look for Christmas as the singer posed in a super casual Instagram post.
  • Twain traded her glamorous gowns for sweat pants, a Christmas sweater with gnomes on it, and a baseball hat with a high ponytail as she posed in front of her Christmas tree.
  • “Merry Christmas everyone!” Shania captioned the photo. Fans took to the comments commending the singer on her relatable look, “So beautiful even in the ugliest Xmas sweater. Merry Christmas to your family,” one fan wrote.

shania-twain-christmas

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?
We May Have to Jump Ahead in Time to Catch Up with the Earth's New, Shorter Minutes
Win Passes to a Chicago Wolves Game!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: After Age 50, Never Do THIS.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On