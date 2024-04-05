Shania Twain Still Feels Like a Woman 25 Years Later

Source: YouTube

Man, She is a Woman. One of my favorite country video’s of all time. And can you believe it’s been 25 years since Shania Twain’s video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” came out She says her wardrobe was meant to be unexpected with its reversal of gender fashion norms.

In case you forgot, she wears a button-down with a tie and trench coat, then takes it off to reveal a corset with a skirt and fishnets.

Shania says, quote, “I wanted it to evolve with peeling away layers of clothes, like layers of this person coming off and revealing a different side of my inner self.

“I wanted [the outfit] to show and say so much more than just man and woman, there’s a whole area in between.”

