Shania Twain Still Feels Like a Woman 25 Years Later
April 5, 2024 5:30PM CDT
Source: YouTube
Man, She is a Woman. One of my favorite country video’s of all time. And can you believe it’s been 25 years since Shania Twain’s video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” came out She says her wardrobe was meant to be unexpected with its reversal of gender fashion norms.
In case you forgot, she wears a button-down with a tie and trench coat, then takes it off to reveal a corset with a skirt and fishnets.
Shania says, quote, “I wanted it to evolve with peeling away layers of clothes, like layers of this person coming off and revealing a different side of my inner self.
“I wanted [the outfit] to show and say so much more than just man and woman, there’s a whole area in between.”
