Shania Twain, Steve Wariner Heading Into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Shania Twain and Steve Wariner will be among this year’s Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees. Shania enters in the contemporary songwriter/artist category while Steve joins in the veteran songwriter/artist category. They, along with Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson and David Malloy, will be inducted during the 52nd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Sunday, October 30th at the Music City Center.
The five inductees-elect will join the 223 previously inducted members of the organization.
FAST FACTS:
Shania Twain recorded many of her self-penned hits, including “You’re Still The One,” “Come On Over” and “Forever And For Always.”
Steve Wariner popularized many of his own compositions, including “You Can Dream Of Me,” “Where Did I Go Wrong” and “Holes In The Floor Of Heaven.”
Hillary Lindsey’s songwriter credits include “Jesus Take The Wheel” (Carrie Underwood), “Girl Crush” (Little Big Town) and “Blue Ain’t Your Color” (Keith Urban).
Gary Nicholson’s resume is known for “That’s The Thing About Love” (Don Williams), “One More Last Chance” (Vince Gill) and “She Couldn’t Change Me” (Montgomery-Gentry).
David Malloy’s hits include “Drivin’ My Life Away” (Eddie Rabbitt), “Suspicions” (Eddie Rabbitt; also Tim McGraw) and “Love Will Turn You Around” (Kenny Rogers).