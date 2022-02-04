Shania Twain Shares her ‘The Agony of Defeat’ Wipe-Out Video with Olympic Star

Shania Twain is a rrrreally good skier – but she won’t be competing in any Olympic games, this year.
The Canadian superstar took to Instagram, to thank Laurie Blouin for using her music – to warm up for Olympic competition. So, Shania did it in a really funny way…
Twain captioned the video, “Kick some ass at @beijing2022 @laurieblouin1 & @teamcanada! I’m not sure why I didn’t qualify.”
Shania was referring to a video of her, skiing downhill, until she fell – face first (total face-plant).
Fans found the video funny, and left lots of comments on the post. “I want to speak to the qualifiers because clearly you should’ve made it,” Another added: “Awesome that you took the time to do this.”