Shania Twain Shares her ‘The Agony of Defeat’ Wipe-Out Video with Olympic Star

Feb 4, 2022 @ 12:54pm
Shania Twain is a rrrreally good skier – but she won’t be competing in any Olympic games, this year.

The Canadian superstar took to Instagram, to thank Laurie Blouin for using her music – to warm up for Olympic competition.  So, Shania did it in a really funny way…

Twain captioned the video, “Kick some ass at @beijing2022 @laurieblouin1 & @teamcanada!  I’m not sure why I didn’t qualify.”

Shania was referring to a video of her, skiing downhill, until she fell – face first (total face-plant).

Fans found the video funny, and left lots of comments on the post.  “I want to speak to the qualifiers because clearly you should’ve made it,”  Another added:  “Awesome that you took the time to do this.”

