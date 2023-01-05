Shania Twain Shares Her New Single Called ‘Giddy Up’

Shania Twain recently dropped her new song called ‘Giddy Up.’

Shania said, “The saying ‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio, and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!'”

She continued, “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone, and “Giddy Up!” is a way to call to the audience and say, ‘let’s get ready for some fun!'”

The new single will be featured on Shania’s new album called Queen of Me, which will be released on Feb. 3rd.

