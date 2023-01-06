Shania Twain Releases New Single

Shania Twain released her new single yesterday (Thursday, January 5th) called “Giddy Up!” along with the video. The song is the second single off her upcoming career sixth full-length album, Queen of Me, due out on February 3rd.

Shania said, “The saying ‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!’. These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy Up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say ‘let’s get ready for some fun!’”

Shania’s Queen of Me album includes 12 new tracks.

Her global Queen of Me Tour, featuring rotating special guests Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, Mickey Guyton, Lily Rose, Talk, and Tenille Townes, kicks off on Friday, April 28th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA.