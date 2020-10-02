Shania Twain Releases 25th Anniversary Edition Of ‘The Woman In Me’ Album Today
Getty Images
Shania Twain releases the 25th Anniversary Diamond Edition of her career-catapulting album, The Woman in Me, today (Friday, Oct. 2nd). The diamond edition contains a newly remastered version of the multi-platinum album and previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, and mixes. The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition will be available in two and three CD configurations; the mastered album willbe available in LP and limited-edition color variant LP versions.
Eight of the 12 songs from The Woman in Me appeared on Billboard‘s country singles chart, with four — “Any Man of Mine,” “(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!” “You Win My Love” and “No One Needs to Know” reaching No. 1. “Any Man of Mine” also gave Shania her first Top 40 crossover hit.
The Woman in Me spent 29 weeks atop the country albums chart. It was 1995’s best-selling country album and won a Grammy for Best Country Album in 1996.
Here is The Woman In Me 25th Anniversary Diamond Edition tracklist:
Disc 1: The Woman in Me Remastered
Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is (Anymore)
Any Man Of Mine
Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?
(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!
The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)
Is There Life After Love?
If It Don’t Take Two
You Win My Love
Raining On Our Love
Leaving Is The Only Way Out
No One Needs To Know
God Bless The Child
Disc 2: Live and Remixed
You Win My Love [Live From Vegas]
No One Needs To Know [Live From Vegas]
Any Man of Mine [Live From Vegas]
Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Live From Vegas]
(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Live From Vegas]
Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Dance Mix]
Any Man Of Mine [Alternate Mix – Without Steel Guitar]
The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You) [International Acoustic Version – Without Steel Guitar]
(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Dance Mix]
(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Mutt Lange Mix]
You Win My Love [Mutt Lange Mix]
God Bless The Child [Single Mix – Country Version]
God Bless The Child [Single Mix – Without Banjo]
(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Live/DirecTV Mix]
Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is/The Woman In Me/You’ve Got A Way [Medley – Live/DirecTVMix]
Disc 3: The Woman in Me – Shania Vocal Mix
Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is (Anymore)
The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)
No One Needs To Know
Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?
Is There Life After Love?
If It Don’t Take Two
You Win My Love
Any Man Of Mine
Raining On Our Love
(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!
Leaving Is The Only Way Out