Shania Twain Praises Taylor Swift’s ‘Passion’ and Work Ethic: ‘She Is Living an Exhausting Existence’

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – APRIL 15: Shania Twain performs onstage during day two of Tortuga Music Festival on April 15, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

One superstar can really appreciate another, because it’s all on you, when you’re the one in the spotlight. Jobs, even small economies depend on you, at a certain level. You take criticism from all sides. That’s why this is an interesting shout-out.

Shania Twain praises Taylor Swift‘s work ethic and dedication in a recent cover profile with Haute Living, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and commitment to one’s passion.

Twain commends Swift for her hard work, and likens herself to the pop star, in terms of their approach to their craft. “She is living an exhausting existence; but she’s dedicated and committed to herself, to her art, and her work,” said Twain.

Twain also showed support for Swift in the past, congratulating her after Swift broke one of Twain’s chart records.

This positive view of Swift contrasts with Courtney Love‘s recent criticism of the pop singer… Love dismissed Swift as “not important” and “not interesting as an artist.” Well, that’s her opinion. But she’s influenced generations and built business models and lifted local/national economies, as well – and more.

