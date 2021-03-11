      Weather Alert

Shania Twain Launches ‘LetsGoGirls’ TikTok Challenge

Mar 11, 2021 @ 12:23pm

To celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Shania Twain has started a “LetsGoGirlsTikTok challenge.

Shania shared a video, on the app, of her getting out of bed and dancing to her hit, “Man I feel Like A Woman.”

She then asked fans to create their own version of the video.

Twain wrote, “TikTok is a place where everyone has a voice. It is more than a platform, it is a community. Somewhere to celebrate creativity and have fun – so I’m in! TikTok and I are spending March supporting all those who ‘feel like a woman,’ so join me loudly when I say ‘Let’s go, girls!’

TAGS
#Let'sGoGirls #ShaniaTwain #TikTok #TikTokChallenge #WomensHistoryMonth
Popular Posts
Dan+Dog: Dan Smyers' Family Adopts Senior Chihuahua
Life after Rascal Flatts: Gary LeVox Now Offers a Line of Designer Clothing
WCCQ's Mad Marchness!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... THIS.
Bolingbrook Man Dies Following Car Crash