Shania Twain Launches ‘LetsGoGirls’ TikTok Challenge
To celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Shania Twain has started a “LetsGoGirls” TikTok challenge.
Shania shared a video, on the app, of her getting out of bed and dancing to her hit, “Man I feel Like A Woman.”
She then asked fans to create their own version of the video.
Twain wrote, “TikTok is a place where everyone has a voice. It is more than a platform, it is a community. Somewhere to celebrate creativity and have fun – so I’m in! TikTok and I are spending March supporting all those who ‘feel like a woman,’ so join me loudly when I say ‘Let’s go, girls!’“