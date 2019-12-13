Shania Twain Las Vegas Residency Starts This Weekend
Shania Twain’s second Las Vegas residency is shaping up to be a creative playground for the country artist.
Twain, whose first residency at Caesars Palace in 2012, will take a smaller stage at Zappo’s Theater but says the new venue gives her “more room to play.”
Her “Let’s Go!” show will allow her to highlight the production from her 2017 album, Now and while performing night after night on stage, Shania plans on working on another album which she’ll feature during the second year of her Vegas residency.
Shania Twain’s “Let’s Go!” residency starts on December 13th with two additional dates on December 14th and 18th. She will continue the residency in March of 2020.