Shania Twain Is Doing A Movie With John Travolta

Shania Twain is turning her microphone in for the big screen. Shania is set to star opposite John Travolta in a new film titled ‘Trading Paint.’ Shania (Becca) will play John’s (Sam) love interest.

John is a veteran race car driver who is dealing with his son’s decision to follow in his footsteps.

According to IMDB the movie will be out on Feb. 22nd but the trailer says “coming soon.”