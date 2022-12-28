Shania Twain Faces Fan Backlash after Leash Picture

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Some Shania Twain fans aren’t pleased with the country superstar, due to a photo. It’s part of a full photoshoot, which featured a hawk, in chains.

In a tease of the pictures, on Instagram, Shania is wearing a cheetah print outfit, while she’s holding a hawk in chains.

“I hope this is fake fur,” was one comment. “Great photo but not to posing with a captive wild animal,” said another.

The shoot is set to be featured in the next issue of UK’s The Times’ Sunday Style feature.

[Twain is pictured, here, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN]