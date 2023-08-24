Shania Twain Explains Why It’s Important For Country Music To ‘Put Inclusion First’

In light of the issue involving certain performers, Shania Twain believes that country music may now be “more sensitive” than it has ever been.

Recently, divisive songs like Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond” and Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” have made headlines.

Twain was asked, “Right now, there’s so much debate about who country music speaks for, who’s represented in the genre. What do you make of that conversation,” in a recent interview with The Messenger.

She said, “I don’t know whether it’s more sensitive than it’s ever been in my lifetime, but it’s certainly a very sensitive time for everyone.”

She continued, “As a race, as a human race, we’re all being put through so many stresses. I know with my family, we talk about things, we get confused, sometimes we have to talk things through and really try to understand. So I’m not surprised that there’s a lot of divide on many levels.”

She added, “But I think in the end that if you put love first — if you really, really do — and you put inclusion first, you will find the right answer. I have a bleeding heart; I have a hard time understanding hate.”

Why is there more money in being divisive versus being inclusive?