Shania Twain Embraces Menopause

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – APRIL 15: Shania Twain performs onstage during day two of Tortuga Music Festival on April 15, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Shania Twain opened up about accepting her “menopausal body” at 58 and choosing to embrace all of its change.

In a recent interview, she said, “I think menopause was a very good thing for me because there were a lot more things changing in everything about me physically that I had to very quickly come to terms with.”

She continued, “Menopause taught me to quickly say, ‘You know, it may only get worse. So just love yourself now. Just get over your insecurities — they’re standing in your way. And fear is standing in your way

She says, she always sings about being fearless, “And I want to live the way I write. I’m more fierce than I ever was because I really demanded it about myself.”

How do you feel about midriffs after 50?