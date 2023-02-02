Shania Twain Doesn’t Eat THIS on Show Days EVER

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

…Solid food.

Shania Twain has shared that she’s on a strict, liquid-only diet, on performance days.

So, what’s the reason why? Shania says it’s because she burps when she sings, if she eats solids.

She’s all healed since her throat surgery. But it’s a new way of having to get the job done.

And Twain is getting ready to embark on her 2023 Queen of Me Tour.

Shania’s new album drops tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 3rd.