Shania Twain Admits: Stage Fright – to the Max
Denise Truscello / Live Nation
Though Shania Twain has been a superstar act for two decades, she admits that she still gets stage fright, sometimes, before performances.
The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer sat down for an interview, on Live with Kelly and Ryan, to discuss her new Las Vegas residency, Let’s Go!
The conversation turned to pre-show anxiety. Twain reveals that, over the years, she has battled stage fright… And, at times, it was so intense, that she felt she couldn’t perform.
“Stage fright can be very crippling. I’ve had times when I really just felt I couldn’t go out,” she says, to describe her stage fright, manifesting as shaking, sweating palms and freezing up. “I had to learn how to deal with it or it was going to ruin me.”
But the legendary performer always pushed through, and acknowledges fans, for helping to ease her worries, and enable her to put on the elaborate shows, which she’s known for.
“There is a threshold for me. If I can push through that threshold, then I’m fine,” says the country music legend. “Once I’m with the people, I’m fine.”
Let’s Go! marks Shania’s second Las Vegas residency, following Shania: Still the One, which ran from 2012 to 2014.
The new production opened at Planet Hollywood, with multiple shows in December. She returns to the venue in early 2020, with a string of dates, scheduled for March and May.
