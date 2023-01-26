Shania Twain Appreciates Harry Styles’ Crush on her – Like the One She Had on Elvis

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After his breakup with Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles is said to be interested in Shania Twain – even though she is married to businessman Frédéric Thiébaud.

“Harry just fawns over Shania,” an insider told the National Enquirer, then added that the former One Direction band member “had a huge crush on her when he was a little kid.”

Twain called performing with Styles at Coachella one of the “highlights of her career.” She said, “We’re just very easy together; it’s like we’ve known each other for a very long time.”

While Harry’s crush on Shania is merely speculation at this point, the source says Twain can understand Harry’s crush – as she once had a crush on Elvis Presley.