SHANIA TWAIN ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM, GLOBAL TOUR IN 2023

Shania Twain has big news times two! She will release a new studio album and launch a global tour in 2023. The album, called Queen of Me, will be released on February 3rd, and it’s her first full length project since 2017’s to Now. Shania will play the first of 49 dates on her Queen of Me Tour on April 28th in Spokane, WA.

Special guests on the tour include Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton on select dates. Tickets go on sale starting Friday (November 4th) at 10 a.m. local at LiveNation.com.

Shania shared the big news on social media on Friday (October 28th) writing in part, “These days, I’m feeling very comfortable in my own skin – and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!”

On November 14th, Shania will join Nancy O’Dell for TalkShopLive at 6 p.m. ET where fans can hear stories around the making of Queen of Me and pre-order special autographed editions of the album and special boxed sets.

Shania has released a new song called “Last Day of Summer” in anticipation of the upcoming album.

One dollar of every ticket purchased to Shania’s Queen Of Me Tour will be donated to Shania Kids Can (SKC). Established in 2010, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship.

