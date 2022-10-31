SHANIA TWAIN ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM, GLOBAL TOUR IN 2023
Shania Twain has big news times two! She will release a new studio album and launch a global tour in 2023. The album, called Queen of Me, will be released on February 3rd, and it’s her first full length project since 2017’s to Now. Shania will play the first of 49 dates on her Queen of Me Tour on April 28th in Spokane, WA.
Special guests on the tour include Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton on select dates. Tickets go on sale starting Friday (November 4th) at 10 a.m. local at LiveNation.com.
Shania shared the big news on social media on Friday (October 28th) writing in part, “These days, I’m feeling very comfortable in my own skin – and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!”
On November 14th, Shania will join Nancy O’Dell for TalkShopLive at 6 p.m. ET where fans can hear stories around the making of Queen of Me and pre-order special autographed editions of the album and special boxed sets.
Shania has released a new song called “Last Day of Summer” in anticipation of the upcoming album.
One dollar of every ticket purchased to Shania’s Queen Of Me Tour will be donated to Shania Kids Can (SKC). Established in 2010, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship.
FAST FACTS
Here are the dates on the Queen of Me Tour:
April 28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^
April 29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
May 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
May 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
May 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^
May 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^
May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^
May 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^
May 12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre ^
May 14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^
May 16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center #
May 17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #
May 19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena #
May 21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #
May 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #
May 26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #
May 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
May 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #
May 31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena #
June 3 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +
June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +
June 7 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park +>
June 9 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
June 12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre ~
June 14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ~
June 17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre ~
June 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ~
June 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^
June 21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^
June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
June 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
June 27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion &
June 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion &
June 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center &
July 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &
July 6 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 8 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +
July 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +
July 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
July 13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake +
July 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center $
July 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center $
July 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion $
July 22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion $
Sept. 16 – London, UK @ The O2
Sept. 19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
Sept. 22 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
Sept. 25 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
Sept. 26 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
