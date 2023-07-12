Shania Twain Announces ‘Come On Over’ 25th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

Shania Twain has announced that a deluxe 25th-anniversary edition of her third album, ‘Come On Over,’ will drop on August 25th.

The new reissue will feature several bonus tracks, including new mixes and live duets with big names like Elton John, Chris Martin, and Alison Krauss.

‘Come on Over’ was first released in November 1997 and became the best-selling album by a solo female artist of all time, with over 40 million copies sold.

What is your favorite Shania Twain song?