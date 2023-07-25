Shania Twain And Billy Currington Perform “Party For Two” For The First Time In Almost 20 Years

It’s been 20 years since Shania Twain and Billy Currington collaborated on “Party For Two,” but their recent song performance made it seem like it was just yesterday.

The single was Shania’s last platinum song to hit the top ten on the US and Canadian country charts.

Shania and Billy reunited on stage at the Faster Horses Festival in Michigan to perform their song for the first time since 2004. “Billy, one more time. Billy, ready for the party?” Shania asked as the music began to play.

The video has been posted to YouTube and has received hundreds of views.

What is your favorite Shania Twain collaboration?