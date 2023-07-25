98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Shania Twain And Billy Currington Perform “Party For Two” For The First Time In Almost 20 Years

July 25, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Share
Shania Twain And Billy Currington Perform “Party For Two” For The First Time In Almost 20 Years
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

It’s been 20 years since Shania Twain and Billy Currington collaborated on “Party For Two,” but their recent song performance made it seem like it was just yesterday.

The single was Shania’s last platinum song to hit the top ten on the US and Canadian country charts.

Shania and Billy reunited on stage at the Faster Horses Festival in Michigan to perform their song for the first time since 2004. “Billy, one more time. Billy, ready for the party?” Shania asked as the music began to play.

The video has been posted to YouTube and has received hundreds of views.

What is your favorite Shania Twain collaboration?

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
2

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House…Again
3

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
5

One Kind of Dog Leash May Actually Harm your Pup

Recent Posts