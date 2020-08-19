Shania Twain Admits She Was ‘Always Very Shy’ About Her Body: ‘Just Take The Bra Off And Embrace Yourself’
2020 is a big year for Shania Twain who not only turns 55 this year but also will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album, The Woman in Me. To celebrate with her fans, Shania will release a diamond version of “The Woman in Me” on October 2nd which will include her classic hits as well as her “Any Man of Mine” EP.
Breaking barriers with her debut album, Shania also embraced her body, something that was at first difficult for her, “I was always very shy about my body so I made a point of being braless,” says Twain. According to ET Canada, Shania went braless for her “Any Man of Mine” and “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” music videos and says it was a very important statement for someone who would, “strap down her boobs to play football with the guys.”
