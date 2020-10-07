SHAED teases new music “coming very soon”
Credit: Andrew LeeIf you’ve been having dreams of new SHAED music, your dream is about to come true.
A press release sent out Tuesday declares that the “Trampoline” trio will be dropping fresh material “very soon.”
The new tunes will follow SHAED’s 2018 EP Melt, which spawned the chart-topping single “Trampoline.” The deluxe edition of Melt, which dropped in 2019, also features the follow-up single “Thunder” and a duet version of “Trampoline” featuring former One Direction member ZAYN.
SHAED also teamed up with Steve Aoki and Sting for the 2019 single “2 in a Million.”
While you wait for the new SHAED music to arrive, you can bop along to the Jauz remix of “Trampoline,” featured in the new trailer for the NBA 2K21 basketball video game.
By Josh Johnson
