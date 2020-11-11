SHAED premieres live “No Other Way” video
Credit: Jared ZaghaSHAED has premiered a live video for “No Other Way.”
The clip finds the trio performing the new single while surrounded by flashing neon lights — possibly what their stage show might’ve looked like if touring were possible this year.
“We turned our living room into a rave,” SHAED comments.
You can watch the “No Other Way” live video streaming now on YouTube.
“No Other Way,” which premiered in October, is the first single off SHAED’s forthcoming debut album, which is due out April 16, 2021. It follows the 2018 EP Melt, which spawned the hit single “Trampoline.”
By Josh Johnson
