“Sex & the City” Cast Calls Into Podcast to Thank NYC Healthcare Worker
The cast of Sex and the City called into a podcast this week to thank a New York City anesthesiologist who’s working on the front lines of the city’s coronavirus crisis. The Bradshaw Boys–a podcast about grown men watching the HBO comedy for the first time–gave a shoutout to fan Meghan Daly, who says she listens to the podcast while heading into work at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell. “We just wanted to play some messages from others who are thankful to all the other workers and to you, specifically, Meg,” one of the co-hosts said before playing several messages from the show’s stars.
“I don’t think we imagined we’d ever be asking this of our medical community, and I don’t know how to thank you enough,” Sarah Jessica Parker said, while Cynthia Nixon added, “I know how amazing your hospital is, you saved my mother’s life when she had a heart attack in 2001. Thank you so much for what you are doing, I hear your husband is also an ER doctor, you are our heroes right now.”
Daly also received messages of support from Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Willie Garson (who played Stanford Blatch), Mario Cantone (who played Stanford’s eventual husband, Anthony), and David Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s boyfriend, Steve.