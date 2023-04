Another round of severe weather is possible today. The National Weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the Chicago area.

The watch is in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday for all of northern Illinois including Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, McHenry and Will counties.

Threats with this round of severe weather includes tornadoes, hail and scattered wind gusts up to 75 mph