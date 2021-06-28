The National Weather Service is confirming that several tornadoes hit the Chicago area over the weekend. Three tornadoes with winds between 70 and 80 miles per hour were recorded Saturday in Crete in Will County, Chatsworth in Livingston County, and in the Dyer/Schererville area in Lake County, Indiana. The violent storms left behind mostly tree damage. The funnel clouds came after an EF-3 tornado hit suburban Woodridge and Naperville early last week. That tornado led to the death of an unborn baby in Woodridge.
Meanwhile, the active, humid weather pattern we’ve been in will continue through the middle of the work week, finally ending with a stronger cold front passage on Thursday. This will set the stage for cooler, much less humid, and (hopefully!) drier conditions Friday into the Independence Day holiday weekend. Until then, the daily threat for showers and thunderstorms will continue, with the highest coverage expected Monday and Tuesday.