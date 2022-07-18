Several Hospitalized After Crash in Joliet on Monday Morning

Several individuals have been hospitalized after a traffic crash in Joliet on Monday morning. At 8:10 a.m. a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 16-year-old from Shorewood was exiting a driveway in the 1100 block of Ingalls Avenue. The Jetta attempted to turn onto Ingalls, at which time the driver collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle causing the driver, a 37 year-old from Crest Hill, to roll onto the hood of the Jetta. The female passenger was ejected from the bike as a result of the crash.
The female passenger of the motorcycle was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with critical injuries. The male driver of the motorcycle was also transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center with a leg injury. The occupants of the Jetta were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.