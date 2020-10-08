Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon and wife Ashley mourn loss of baby
Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesSevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon has shared the devastating news that he and his wife, Ashley, have lost their baby.
“As many of the extended Sevendust family are aware…there was going to be another addition to the Witherspoon family band,” Lajon writes in an Instagram post. “We never take these blessings lightly and we know these crazy times present challenges for all of us.”
“Unfortunately, complications arose that we were unable to plan for,” he continues. “Even with the best efforts of everyone involved including my lovely wife Ashley, we lost our precious baby.”
Lajon writes that he and Ashley are “so heartbroken,” while adding that Ashley is “thankfully…doing OK.”
“With the support of y’all around us, we will get through this,” Lajon writes. “We appreciate the immense outpouring of love that has come our way through this difficult time and for that we just wanted to say thank you from all of us. We love you all and take care of each other.”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.