Sevendust’s Clint Lowery drops new solo EP, ‘Grief & Distance’
Rise RecordsSevendust guitarist Clint Lowery has released a new solo EP, Grief & Distance.
The five-track collection, which had not been previously announced, was recorded while in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This EP was my way to process the loss of my mother, and the hard hit and the uncertainty of my livelihood from the pandemic,” Lowery says. “I escaped into my basement and into the songwriting process…it never fails me.”
Grief & Distance includes three new songs — “Distance,” “Haunted” and “I’m Wrong” — plus acoustic versions of “What’s the Matter” and “Kings,” two cuts from Lowery’s debut solo album God Bless the Renegades, which was released in January.
You can watch the video for “Distance” streaming now on YouTube.
By Josh Johnson
