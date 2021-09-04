Seven Stats and Facts for Labor Day 2021!

Did you know this Monday is also Labor Day in Canada? They just spell it differently . . . L-A-B-O-U-R. Here are a few more Labor Day facts . . .
1. The first Labor Day parade happened in New York in 1882. People who marched in it were pushing for fair working conditions. Back then, factory workers were putting in 60-hour weeks, and making 75 cents a DAY. That’s about $20 in today’s money.
2. A recent poll found our favorite things to do on Labor Day are grill, watch movies, or just relax and do nothing. Outdoor activities, parties, and shopping also rank high.
3. The most popular things to grill are burgers, hot dogs, chicken, steak, and ribs.
4. Labor Day weekend is one of the most dangerous days to be on the road. Memorial Day weekend is first, and Labor Day is second. And 48% more people plan to travel for Labor Day this year than in 2020.
5. Gas is more expensive this year, but still not close to the highest ever. The current national average is $3.18 a gallon. The highest ever was $4.11 back in 2008.
6. It’s one of five holidays that always fall on a Monday. The other four are Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, and Columbus Day.
7. According to the etiquette experts at EmilyPost.com, it’s perfectly fine to wear white after Labor Day. They say it’s an old rule that’s outdated now.