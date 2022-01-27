      Weather Alert

Seven Little Debbie Snacks Are Getting Their Own Ice Cream Flavors

Jan 27, 2022 @ 4:06pm

 

If you’ve stuck to your resolution to get in shape, well done.  You’ve almost made it through your first month.  But then . . . you’ll have this to deal with.

 

 

Seven new ice cream flavors that taste like Little Debbie snacks are hitting the Walmart freezer aisle February 1st.  This comes after a limited run of Christmas Tree Cake-flavored ice cream they did over the holidays.  But they say the new flavors will be available year-round.

 

 

The seven new snacks getting their own ice creams are:  Oatmeal Creme Pies . . . Cosmic Brownies . . . Zebra Cakes . . . Honey Buns . . . Swiss Rolls . . . Strawberry Shortcake Rolls . . . and Nutty Bars.  Each pint costs $2.50.

 

