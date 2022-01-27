Seven Little Debbie Snacks Are Getting Their Own Ice Cream Flavors

If you’ve stuck to your resolution to get in shape, well done. You’ve almost made it through your first month. But then . . . you’ll have this to deal with.
Seven new ice cream flavors that taste like Little Debbie snacks are hitting the Walmart freezer aisle February 1st. This comes after a limited run of Christmas Tree Cake-flavored ice cream they did over the holidays. But they say the new flavors will be available year-round.
The seven new snacks getting their own ice creams are: Oatmeal Creme Pies . . . Cosmic Brownies . . . Zebra Cakes . . . Honey Buns . . . Swiss Rolls . . . Strawberry Shortcake Rolls . . . and Nutty Bars. Each pint costs $2.50.