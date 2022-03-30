Seven Interesting Hillary Scott Facts

Are you a big Lady A fan? Test yourself with these Hillary Scott facts. Did you know Scott is the daughter of Linda Davis and Lang Scott? Davis had a chart-topping hit with Reba McEntire in 1993, “Does He Love You” reached number one on the Billboard Country chart and won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration. Scott auditioned for America Idol twice, both times she failed to make it through to the judge’s round. She formed Lady Antebellum in 2006 with Charles Kelley and backup singer Dave Haywood. Lady A’s debut album was released on April 15, 2008. The group has released nine studio albums and has won nine Grammy awards, seven ACM awards, and six CMA Awards. Scott released the Gospel album, Love Remains in 2016 with her family. They perform as Hillary Scott and The Scott family, they have won two Grammys for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Song. Scott married Love and Theft drummer Chris Tyrrell in 2012, the couple has three children, including a set of twins.