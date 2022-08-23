98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Settlement Reached In Snapchat Lawsuit

August 23, 2022 12:34PM CDT
Share

Illinois residents can file a claim to receive part of a settlement in a class action lawsuit against the parent company of Snapchat.  A 35-million-settlement has been reached in the case.  The suit claimed Snapchat violated Illinois privacy laws by storing and sharing personal information without permission.  The payout, which still needs to go through final approval, includes Illinois residents who used Lenses or Filters on Snapchat between November 17th, 2015 and today.  The deadline to submit a claim is November 5th.

Popular Posts

1

Here's What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Terrible "How to Get a Husband" Advice from 1958 Women's Magazine
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
4

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie in Tears after Shock Death During Family Vacation
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.

Recent Posts