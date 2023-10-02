98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Serve up Paula Deen’s honey cider this fall

October 2, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Paula Deen‘s right: “Nothing says fall like a glass of hot cider!”

So, what better way to cozy up this season than with Paula’s warm honey cider.

With a prep time of only five minutes, all you’ll need for ingredients is two cups of apple cider, half a cup of honey lemon syrup and the juice of half a lemon.

To make the honey lemon syrup, just combine honey, one cup of water and lemon zest in a saucepan over medium-high heat, before stirring and letting it lightly simmer for 25 minutes.

For the full recipe, visit pauladeen.com.

