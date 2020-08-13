Serj Tankian teases fall release for ‘Elasticity’ EP
Carlos Tischler/Getty ImagesIt appears new Serj Tankian music is coming this fall.
In an Instagram post, the System of a Down frontman shared a batch of still images from a video shot for a fresh solo song called “Rumi,” which will be featured on his upcoming Elasticity EP.
“Stills from a video shoot for a song called ‘Rumi’ to be released this fall on my #ElasticityEP,” he wrote in the caption.
Tankian previously teased Elasticity, which is a play on the title of the 2001 SOAD album Toxicity, in a May interview with Spin. He said that he had originally written the songs included on the EP for System.
System, of course, hasn’t released an album since 2005.
By Josh Johnson
