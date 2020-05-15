Serj Tankian releasing new EP of rock songs originally intended for System of a Down
Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori via Getty ImagesWhile the wait for a new System of a Down album continues, frontman Serj Tankian is releasing a new EP of rock songs he’d originally intended for the band.
“Originally I had these songs in mind for a System record if we were to end up doing a System record,” Tankian tells Spin. “But as we could not really see eye to eye on how to go forward with that I decided to finish them off myself and release them as an EP.”
In a statement that will surely get SOAD fans excited, Tankian likened the EP to System’s beloved 2001 album, Toxicity.
“I’m gonna call it Elasticity just because I wanted to do it with System and it didn’t happen,” Tankian explains. “For me, it’s not Toxicity but it is Toxicity. That’s what I’m thinking of calling it.”
Tankian adds that he hopes to release the EP later this year. System, meanwhile, hasn’t put out a record since 2005, and a public back-and-forth during the summer of 2018 revealed the band members had been battling creative differences, preventing them from moving forward with new material.
As for whether a new System of a Down album could ever be in the cards, Tankian tells Spin, “I don’t know, man. …It hasn’t happened,” he says. “But I’ll never say never.”
Meanwhile, Tankian and Jimmy Urine of Mindless Self Indulgence have teamed up for a new, electronic-driven album called Fuktronic, which is out now.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.