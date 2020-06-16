Serj Tankian calls fans who listen to System of a Down music and support Donald Trump “hypocrite[s]”
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABSystem of a Down frontman Serj Tankian is calling out fans who listen to the band’s often left-leaning lyrics, but support President Donald Trump.
On his Instagram, Tankian shared the lyrics to an early System demo called “Temper,” which features lines such as “Freedom cried the marching man/Flags ripped out of their black hands/Beaten! Slain! Tortured! Killed!/Their only mistake was being born here.”
“If you love this song or play along to it and love Trump, you’re a hypocrite,” Tankian wrote in the caption. “Just a simple fact.”
Tankian’s post stands in sharp contrast to several posts from his System band mate John Dolmayan, who’s been sharing his support for Trump on his own Instagram. In recent weeks, Dolmayan has called Trump the “greatest friends to minorities,” and wished him a happy birthday and good luck for November’s election.
By Josh Johnson
