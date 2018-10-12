A woman with a rodent is to blame for a recent flight delay on Frontier Airlines. Multiple reports out of Orlando say passengers were asked to get off of the plane at the gate after boarding when a woman brought a squirrel on the plane as her emotional support animal. The airline does indeed allow animals on its planes for emotional support but has a strict policy against rodents. The woman refused to get off the plane so police were called to escort her into the terminal.
Seriously?! A SQUIRREL?!!!!
Oct 12, 2018 @ 6:44 AM