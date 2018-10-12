Seriously?! A SQUIRREL?!!!!
By Carol McGowan
|
Oct 12, 2018 @ 6:44 AM

A woman with a rodent is to blame for a recent flight delay on Frontier Airlines.  Multiple reports out of Orlando say passengers were asked to get off of the plane at the gate after boarding when a woman brought a squirrel on the plane as her emotional support animal.  The airline does indeed allow animals on its planes for emotional support but has a strict policy against rodents.  The woman refused to get off the plane so police were called to escort her into the terminal.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Holy Mega!!!!!!!!!!! Could This Be The Reason Why Phones Are Banned On Planes? Luke Bryan Asks for Prayers as Michael hits Southeast after bashing northern Florida The Best Place to Retire Is… Garth Gears Up for Anthology Release, Garth-Tober Continues! How Would You Like to Get Paid to Travel the World?
Comments