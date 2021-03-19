      Weather Alert

“Serial Stowaway” To Be Held Without Bond

Mar 19, 2021 @ 12:04pm

The woman known as the “serial stowaway” is being held without bond. Sixty-nine-year-old Marilyn Hartman was arrested for trespassing at O’Hare Airport on Wednesday. Investigators tracked her by the GPS monitor on her ankle. A judge issued a 100-thousand bond to Hartman for the escape charge but ordered her to be held without bond since she violated her previous bail agreement. That matter will be settled in court on Monday. Hartman has a history of sneaking past airport security and boarding planes illegally, having been arrested at O’Hare and Midway several times.

