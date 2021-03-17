Serial Stowaway Arrested At O’Hare Again
The woman known as the serial stowaway is at it again. Marilyn Hartman was arrested for trespassing at O’Hare Airport yesterday. Investigators tracked her with the GPS on her ankle bracelet after she left the residential facility she’s been staying at. Hartman has a history of sneaking past airport security and boarding planes illegally. She’s been arrested at O’Hare and Midway several times. The 69-year-old is expected to be sent to Cook County Jail, and the Cook County sheriff’s department plans to seek approval for a felony escape charge.