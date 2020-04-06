Serial Guinness Record Holder Breaks Yet Another 1, This Time With a Flaming Sword
Serial Guinness Record holder David Rush has added yet another title to his collection of over 100, this time performing a stunt that he said was perfect for social distancing. The Idaho native stood in the the cul-de-sac in front of his house and flipped the flaming sword 57 times in 30 seconds, beating the previous record of 28.
Rush said his neighbors watched from their houses, while maintaining social distancing protocols. As always, UPI reports, Rush was promoting STEM education while performing his stunt. He’d previously broken the flaming-sword twirling record back in 2019, but Guinness disallowed it for unknown reasons.