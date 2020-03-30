Senior Shout Outs

This year’s graduating high school students have had a unique experience in their senior year.
Some may not be able to have a prom, formal graduation ceremony, or other milestone event as a result of our precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus.
We’d like to acknowledge those students in a special way.
Please submit the following form, and we’ll post a special Senior Shout Out to our website, share it on social media, and recognize your student’s achievements on air over the coming weeks and months.
Tell us about the student’s high school career, and their plans for the future.
So we can notify you when your post has been published!
If you’d like your name and relationship published as a dedication, enter it here.
