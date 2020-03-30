Senior Shout Outs

      Weather Alert

Mar 30, 2020

This year’s graduating high school students have had a unique experience in their senior year.

Some may not be able to have a prom, formal graduation ceremony, or other milestone event as a result of our precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus.

We’d like to acknowledge those students in a special way.

Please submit the following form, and we’ll post a special Senior Shout Out to our website, share it on social media, and recognize your student’s achievements on air over the coming weeks and months.

