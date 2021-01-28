Senior Services Center of Will County Fielding 15 Times Number Of Calls For Vaccine
On typical Monday, Senior Services Center of Will County will get about 100 phone calls. But this past Monday, as Illinois moves into phase 1b vaccinations to include anyone over the age of 65, the center received 1500 phone calls. Seniors want to know where they can get a vaccination. Executive Director Barry Kolanowski tells WJOL that they currently don’t have any vaccination directives but can help seniors navigate and register for a vaccine on the Will County Health Department website.
Kolanowski has offered the new Ovation Center which is clean but empty at 349 S. Weber Road to help the Will County Health Department administer the vaccine. The Romeoville location is 127,000 square feet and could help vaccinate the 30,000 seniors living in the area. To fill out the vaccination registration form on the Will County Health Department website click here. For help navigating the form you may call Senior Services at 815-723-9713.