Senior Expo Come To Lockport June 1st

May 16, 2022 @ 2:04pm
Lockport Township is sponsoring the Senior Expo on Wednesday June 1st. It will be held at the Lockport Township Government Offices, 1463 S Farrell Rd, Lockport, from 9am-Noon.

The Senior Expo is designed to help Senior citizens of Lockport Township learn about services and products that lead to healthier, happier, safer and more productive lives. Over 30 local organizations and businesses will be available to talk with seniors about programs and services that are available to them. There will be raffle prizes, a shred truck and an ice cream social as well.

No reservation necessary.

