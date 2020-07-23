      Weather Alert

Senate GOP, WH have reached ‘fundamental agreement’ on stimulus: Mnuchin

Jul 23, 2020 @ 11:04am

spxChrome/iStockBy ALLISON PECORIN, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows emerged from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office Thursday with some details on the GOP stimulus bill, with Mnuchin saying “we do have a fundamental agreement between the White House and Republicans in the Senate.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

