Senate Considering Proposal Addressing Special Education Age-Out Date

May 12, 2021 @ 12:04pm

The Illinois Senate is considering a proposal that would address the special education program age-out date. The plan would allow students to stay in special education programs until the end of the school year when they would age-out. The current age cut-off is 22-years old and is effective on the student’s birthday. Legislators are being asked to make the change so that affected students can finish the school year with their peers.

