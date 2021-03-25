Senate Bill Would Affect Pet Owners In Low-Income Housing
A new bill in the Illinois Senate would make certain housing units more pet-friendly. Lawmakers say Senate Bill 154 would allow more pets in low-income housing and apartments, which would ultimately keep more animals out of shelters or from being abandoned when people move. The bill would require landlords to accept a minimum of two pets per residence, regardless of breed or size. Some landlords say the bill would force them to increase rent in order to cover the increase in insurance costs they would have to pay.