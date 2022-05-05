      Weather Alert

Semi vs Viaduct in Joliet & Ruby Street Is Down Due Stuck Barge

May 5, 2022 @ 9:56am

Traveling into downtown Joliet today could be a chore. Two problems.

First a crash involving a semi that struck the viaduct then shifted the railroad tracks on Scott Street in Joliet. Another semi also struck the viaduct. Joliet Police advises that Scott St. will be closed until further notice.  The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Scott Street is shut down between Ohio and Columbia Street.

 

Secondly, Joliet Police are also reporting that the Ruby Street Bridge is closed over the Des Plaines River for a stuck barge.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
Live Nation Brings Back Concert Week!!
ComEd Providing Credit To Customers In Illinois
Keith Urban Talks Concerts!
New To Streaming!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On